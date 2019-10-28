Jump in a pile of sprinkles at the new Sweet Cone Alabama shop in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The first thing you notice when you walk into Sweet Cone Alabama is the pink decor and an aesthetic made for an Instagram influencer photoshoot.

And that’s the point, said owner Chase Bush.

Sweet Cone Alabama, ice cream and sweet treat shop, opened in Pensacola in late August, after first opening a location in Orange Beach this spring.

The shop is the latest ice cream venture for Bush, after being passed down the Hershey’s Ice Cream Parlor shop on Sorento Road from his parents when he and his wife got married.

Since then, he’s opened the Hershey’s shop at OWA and in Perdido Key, and the two Sweet Cone Alabamas.

Bush said Sweet Cone Alabama takes influence from other ice cream shops across the country — its vibe making the shop about more than just ice cream.

“This is definitely different than most ice cream shops you find in this area,” Bush said. ”We have two photo booths and a sprinkle pool… it just brings a real Instagramable aspect to it.”

Bush said so far, customers have enjoyed hopping into the sprinkle pool filled with 140,000 plastic, packing-peanut-sized sprinkles. The sprinkles alone cost $10,000.

“We’ve had people come in and do full photo shoots with outfit changes,” he said.

But of course, the reason Bush opened the shop is for the treats.

The shop offers 32 flavors of ice cream, different fudges, chocolate covered pretzels and more.

Bush said crowd favorite ice cream flavors so far include red velvet cake, Caramel Cheesecake Cookie Monster, Heavenly Hazelnut and Cappuccino Crunch.

It also sells candy by the pound or in take-home glass jars at a flat rate.

Bush said he and his wife have the shop’s treats shipped in from vendors across the country.

As for its catchy name, Bush said it came about because of a joke his wife made.

“My wife says as a joke, ‘We can name it Sweet Cone Alabama,’” Bush said. “She didn’t think anything of it. She didn’t think that’s what we were actually going to end up doing. But that really struck in my mind, like that is really perfect.”

The store is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

