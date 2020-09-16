Jones: I made mistake going in with Tyson

Northwest Florida

Pensacola's boxing legend to fight "exhibition" bout with Mike Tyson in November

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Instagram

Pensacola’s Roy Jones Jr. says he may have erred in signing up to fight Mike Tyson.

“I made a mistake going in with him,” Jones told SkySports. “He’s the bigger guy, he’s the explosive guy.”

Jones will fight Tyson November 28 in Carson, California, in what is being called an eight round “exhibition.” But Jones says he preparing for a fully committed Tyson.

“When it comes time to fight, we’re going to fight,” said the 51-year-old Jones. “If it comes down to bite, we’re going to bite. Whatever has to happen, is going to happen.”

Chris Eubank Jr., the WBA middleweight champion, is in Pensacola helping Jones train for the fight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories