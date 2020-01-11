‘Jokes For Coats’ comedy show to be held Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for a good laugh and something inside to do this weekend due to the stormy weather, a comedy event will once again be held at the Studer Community Institute this weekend.

Pat Hudson Presents: Jokes For Coats 2.0 will feature two comedians, Ron Feingold, who has opened for acts like REO Speedwagon and Grand Funk Railroad, and Dawn B, who has taken the comedy scene in Chicago and New York City by storm, according to a media release. The event will be held at the SCI Building at 220 W. Garden St.

Jokes For Coats organizers urge all of its attendees to bring coats to be donated to the Waterfront Mission in Pensacola. About 30 coats were donated at the first Jokes For Coats event.

“It’s an opportunity to enjoy a great comedy show, while at the same time being a blessing to those in need,” said Pat Hudson, the event’s promoter.

Those who donate will receive a discount on the next comedy event in February.

Doors open for Jokes For Coats 2.0 at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

