Johnson's Beach reopens, double red flags still on Perdido Key Beach

Northwest Florida

by: Drexel Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Visitors are heading back to the beach on Perdido Key today.

Johnson’s Beach, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, opened this morning. The park had been closed to beachgoers for several days due to the strong surf caused by Hurricane Laura.

Public beaches at Perdido Key are also open, however, double red flags continue to fly, meaning it is still not safe to go into the water. 

