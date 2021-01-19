Jay couple charged in child sex abuse and pornography case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Jay residents have been charged in child sex abuse and pornography case.

Brandi Harper, 38, is charged with capital sexual battery and 35-year-old John David McKenzie has been charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced their arrests at a press conference Tuesday.

Harper allegedly raped a young boy and recorded herself doing it. After Harper’s son found video of the sexual abuse on McKenzie’s cell phone, he called the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was issued and the cell phone was seized by investigators.

Johnson would not specify the boy’s age but said the boy is the youngest victim of sexual abuse he has ever seen.

“It just makes me sick to my stomach knowing what human beings are capable of doing to other human beings, especially human beings that can’t take care of themselves,” Johnson said. “It amazes me that there people out there like this.”

Harper is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond. McKenzie is being held on a $75,000 bond.