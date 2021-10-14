‘It’s amazing’: Pensacola Habitat for Humanity raises $94,000 to build home for woman

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Habitat for Humanity announced Oct. 14 that $94,000 has been raised for their Women Build initiative.

The funds will be used to build a home for a woman in the Pensacola Habitat’s Home Buyer Program, according to a news release from the Pensacola Habitat for Humanity.

Melinda, this year’s Women Build Home recipient expressed her gratitude for the initiave.

“It’s the next best thing to becoming a born again Christian and giving birth to my two sons, which are both miraculous. Both give you unspeakable joy. I could not in my wildest dreams imagine the love and support that I have received from Pensacola Habitat throughout this process. It’s amazing. To have my family a part of this journey, again it’s amazing. Years and years to come, we can gather together. To God be the glory.” Melinda, Women Build Home Buyer

Members of the Women Build Habitat initiative include Pensacola individuals, teams and sponsors.

This initiative is aiming to reach their $100,000 goal. If you would like to donate, click here.