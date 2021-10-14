‘It’s amazing’: Pensacola Habitat for Humanity raises $94,000 to build home for woman

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity raises 94,000 to build home for resident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Habitat for Humanity announced Oct. 14 that $94,000 has been raised for their Women Build initiative.

The funds will be used to build a home for a woman in the Pensacola Habitat’s Home Buyer Program, according to a news release from the Pensacola Habitat for Humanity.

Melinda, this year’s Women Build Home recipient expressed her gratitude for the initiave. 

“It’s the next best thing to becoming a born again Christian and giving birth to my two sons, which are both miraculous. Both give you unspeakable joy. I could not in my wildest dreams imagine the love and support that I have received from Pensacola Habitat throughout this process. It’s amazing. To have my family a part of this journey, again it’s amazing. Years and years to come, we can gather together. To God be the glory.”

Melinda, Women Build Home Buyer

Members of the Women Build Habitat initiative include Pensacola individuals, teams and sponsors. 

This initiative is aiming to reach their $100,000 goal. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories