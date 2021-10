SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A cow found loose on Deaton Bridge Road on Sept. 25 will soon be auctioned if her owner does not come forward, said the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

The SRCSO is asking for the public’s help finding the cow’s owner.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deadline to reclaim the impounded bovine is Oct. 15.

To reclaim the cow, the SRCSO advises you call the Office’s civil unit at 850-983-1141.