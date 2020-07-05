IP determines rope found at Cantonment Mill had no “racist conduct or intent”

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials at International Paper conclude their investigation into the report of a noose found at their Cantonment paper mill. Company officials say the rope had been used for years to elevate cables that had been knocked down by a storm.

Image provided by IP

“The team ultimately found no evidence of racist conduct or intent,” read a statement from IP spokesperson Thomas Ryan. The supposed noose was reported in late June and the company launched an investigation.

You can read the company’s full statement below:

Given the nature of this incident, the company hired a third-party firm to lead the investigation. The investigators reviewed current and historical photographs and interviewed more than 60 employees and contractors. The team discovered photographs from as far back as 2012 that showed the rope was used to elevate cables that were knocked to the ground by a storm. The team ultimately found no evidence of racist conduct or intent. The company remains committed to creating and maintaining a diverse workforce and a workplace where all employees feel welcomed and able to contribute their best every day. The knot on the end of the rope was a “heaving line knot,” typically used to add weight so it could be thrown. The loop and the heaving line knot were not attached, and therefore, it was determined not to be a noose. –– Thomas Ryan.

LATEST STORIES: