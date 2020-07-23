Investigators release sketch of Pensacola man found as skeletal remains in 2004

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has once again released a sketch of a man found dead in 2004 with hopes they can solve his cold case.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 18, 2004, deputies were called out to the discovery of a human skeleton located inside a mobile home near the 7000 block of Pine Forest Road, which is near Interstate 10.

A press release about the remains was issued in 2004 but did not result in any tips, the sheriff’s office said.

A facial reconstruction was completed, which enabled investigators to sketch out what the man could have looked like.

It is believed the body found was a Black male, aged 35 to 55, 5 feet 4 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, a slight to average build with a predominant gap in his front teeth.

Investigators say clothing found at the scene was oversized, consisting of Levi jeans sized 36×32, a large blue Starter shirt, men’s sized 10 running shoes, a gold necklace, and a blue hat with Butler Transport written on it.

Investigators say if you have any information on the identity of this man, call please contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

