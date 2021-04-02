Investigators have identified persons of interest in homicide of 14-year-old Pace teen

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified persons of interests in the homicide of 14-year-old Cody Walker.

However, Sgt. Rich Aloy, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said Friday the SRCSO can’t release that information just yet. The investigation is ongoing.

Aloy said investigators are continuing to follow up with leads and have questioned several people regarding Walker’s death.

The sheriff’s office says it expects the case to wrap up quickly.

Walker was last seen March 14 but was reported missing five days later on March 19.

The SRCSO reminds parents to swiftly report missing children, so investigators can begin looking for the them before it’s too late.

Walker’s remains were found Sunday in a remote area of Santa Rosa County, northeast of Milton. A passerby spotted his remains in a wooden lot, about 15 yards off Sandy Forest Road in the Munson community.

It’s unclear at this time if Walker was killed there, or if he was killed somewhere else and taken there.

Walker’s family did not wish to comment on his death.

Anyone with information related to his death is asked to contact investigators at 850-983-1190.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers Program at SRCCS.com or 850-437-STOP.

A reward of up to $3,000 if being offered for information leading to an arrest.