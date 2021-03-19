Investigation says ECSO deputies justified in shooting man who had gun

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Office of the State Attorney in Pensacola announced Friday deputies involved in shooting and killing an armed suspect in Pensacola on November 30 will not face criminal charges.

Investigators say Mickee Fabiano McArthur, 28, was killed after witnesses said he pointed a gun at deputies. The shooting happened at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Langley in Pensacola.

Based on the evidence in a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report, including video surveillance and witness testimony, the state attorney’s office deemed the shooting was justifiable in order for the deputies to defend themselves.

WKRG News 5 spoke with McArthur’s older cousin, Oartego McArthur, in December. He said pulling a gun wasn’t like his younger cousin.

“You just can’t do that. Even if you don’t pull the trigger, you can’t just point a loaded weapon at anyone,” he said. “(For law enforcement), it’s fast and it’s a life and death situation, and you have to think quick. That’s a touch decision sometimes. But, I think there could have been a different way.”