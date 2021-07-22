Investigation into Ladarius Clardy’s murder continues

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been three weeks since former Pine Forest High School football star Ladarius Clardy was murdered in Escambia County.

The investigation into his July 1 murder continues. At least three people have been questioned, but no arrests have been made.

Escambia County investigators are still looking for information to solve the case after seizing the car believed to be used in the 18-year-old’s murder earlier this month.

“We’ve sent some samples away and we’re waiting for the results of those but at this point, we’re still waiting for people to give us the information that they have. We have not yet been able to determine probable cause.” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons

In an interview with WKRG News 5, Ladarius’ father LaDaron said he longed for justice for his son so his family can begin to heal.

The elder Clardy called on Escambia County Commissioners July 8 to use his son’s murder as a way to set an example for others out there.

“We have to do something with them to make an example out of them,” LaDaron Clardy said. “Use Ladarius’ situation to make an example so the next person won’t think it’s that easy because we’re not making examples out here in Escambia County. Giving kids 10 years, 20 years for murder — we should be giving death sentences.”

While investigators still work to gather leads, Simmons said he’s confident the suspect or suspects involved in Clardy’s murder will be caught.

“We’re working it. We’re going to continue to work it whether it’s this week, next week, next month or even next year. “We’re going to continue to work it and ultimately I believe we’ll find out who is responsible.” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons

Information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for Clardy’s death could lead to a $10,000 reward. If you have information, you’re urged to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.