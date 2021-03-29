INVESTIGATION: Brawl after PSC basketball game leaves one teammate in hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A fight was reported in Pensacola after the Pensacola State and Tallahassee Community College basketball game — allegedly between some of the players between both teams. At least one was hospitalized.

The fight happened around 10 p.m. at the Hartsell Arena in the parking lot after the game. WKRG News 5 spoke to a PSC official, who says this never happens at the school, and they’re taking it seriously.

The Pensacola Pirates lost the game to Tallahassee Eagles 57 to 82, and hours after is when the fight started. The school says two Pensacola State Police Officers were on the scene and quick to break up the altercation.

They could not release how many players were involved on either side, who instigated it, or any names at this point.

The player who was taken to the hospital was able to go back home the next morning.

Vice president of Student Services and General Counsel Tom Gilliam says, “We don’t know of anyone sustaining any kind of long-term injuries from it but it was an altercation that broke out and right now Pensacola State College Police are investigating the matter and looking for witness statements. So, it’s under investigation at this time and once they have a better idea of who was involved then we will take action accordingly.”

They have interviewed many witnesses and are asking if you have any video or information to please contact them.