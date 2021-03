PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- WKRG News 5 followed up with the Pensacola butcher shop Costello's, which has been changing the lives of hundreds of underprivileged kids in an area many forget about.

Costello’s started giving out free lunches when the pandemic hit, and with the help of volunteers and other organizations, the business has now distributed over 43,000 meals to the community.