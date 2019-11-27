Input welcome for creating Pensacola Bay Paddling Trail

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola residents are invited to attend a town hall meeting next week regarding a vision for a Pensacola Paddling Trail.

Residents can give input and receive information on efforts to create a Paddling Trail from Baars Park to Sanders Beach while tying in other landmarks.

http:// http://www.floridapaddlingtrails.com/me/florida-paddling-trails-association/blueways-program-12747.html?navId=1335

City officials are interested in Pensacola being labeled a Blueway Community.

The event will be held at City Hall Monday, December 2 at 4 p.m. and is being hosted by Councilwoman Ann Hill.

