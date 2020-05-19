Innerarity Point Park to open Wednesday at sunrise

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)– Looking for a new place to play? The highly-anticipated Innerarity Point Park will open Wednesday, May 20, at sunrise just in time for summer.

Work at the park has been underway for a while. The park includes a new boardwalk and dock, two new playgrounds, green space, pavilions, and boat launch, among other amenities.

courtesy:myescambia.com

PARK INFORMATION:

5828 Cruzat Way, Pensacola, FL 32507

Will reopen Wednesday, May 20 at sunrise

Total Funding Allocated: $10,836,055

Here is an unedited press release from www.myescambia.com:

The park will be open daily from sunrise to sunset, and Escambia County would like to remind residents to maintain social distancing. A ceremony will be scheduled for a later date. The completed project is approximately four acres and provides an open space for community gatherings, ADA accessible boardwalk, dock large enough for fishing and kayak launch, large and small capacity covered pavilions, two playgrounds, restrooms with rinse off areas, parking and native shoreline vegetation.



“I am thrilled to announce the final paperwork has been completed to open this crown jewel of a park in Escambia County,” District 2 Commissioner Doug Underhill said. “This park is beyond the caliber of anything that Escambia County has ever known, and will be enjoyed for generations to come.”



Innerarity Point Park was funded through the Deepwater Horizon NRDA early restoration funds as part of the Florida Coastal Access Project. The park is the result of Escambia County, the Trust for Public Land and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection working together to enhance the public’s access to nearby natural resources and complement the adjacent Galvez Boat Ramp.

