Inmate attacks, injures corrections officer, Okaloosa Sheriff’s say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An inmate attacked and injured a corrections officer, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO said Emanuel Colley, 25, was unshackled by the officer after taking Colley back to his cell around 3:19 a.m. The release said the officer told Colley to get in his cell.

Colley refused and lunged toward him. OCSO said the officer was struck several times in the face and suffered a broken nose, two black eyes and two chipped teeth.

The release from OCSO said Colley is being held on an OCSO murder warrant in connection with a stabbing in Baker in 2019. Colley is now charged by the OCSO with aggravated battery on an officer and aggravated battery by an incarcerated person.

OCSO said Colley has three previous convictions for battery.