Injured Veteran receiving new home in Crestview just in time for the Holidays

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida soldier injured in the line of duty will have a new home this Christmas thanks to a national non-profit group.

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is donating a new home to Army Private First Class Vicente Ramirez on Saturday, December 7th. According to HFOT, PFC Ramirez was severely injured while serving in Iraq.

On Sept. 24, 2006, PFC Ramirez was serving with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry, 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division, when his vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED). PFC Ramirez sustained severe damage to his legs as a result of the blast. After repeated infections and multiple surgeries, he elected to have his left leg amputated. Homes For Our Troops, www.hfotusa.org.

Ramirez’s new home is wheelchair accessible. HFOT currently has 80 other homes being made for injured veterans across the country.

LATEST STORIES: