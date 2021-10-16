IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida to announce grant recipients

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — IMPACT 100 will announce the recipients of the 2021 grants Oct. 17 in Pensacola.

The announcement will come after IMPACT 100 members conduct an electronic vote to determine which non profit organizations will receive the grants, according to a press release from the Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area.

The votes will be determined by prerecorded video presentations made by the finalists, according to the release.

The announcement will be streamed online at 4 p.m.

11 out of the 15 finalists will receive $101,820 each for their organizations, according to the release.