IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida announces grant recipients

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area announced this year’s grant recipients Oct. 17 in Pensacola.

These non profit organizations will receive $101,820 each, according to a news release from the IMAPCT 100 Pensacola Bay Area.

The recipients for each category are:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc.

Project: PUMP UP THE VOLUME:

Building Confidence with Reliable Sound Equipment

dba Pensacola Lighthouse & Museum

Project: Shining Light on Buried History

EDUCATION

Escambia County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, Inc.

Project: Pensacola High School Innovation Center Revitalization

dba Embrace Florida Kids

Project: A Higher Education Home: Wrap-around Support for Vulnerable Youth for Collegiate Success

ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION

The Arc Gateway, Inc.

Project: The Arc Gateway SHRED WORKS

Project: Taking the Coast to the Kids – Improving our Waterways through Science and Recreation

FAMILY

Martha’s Vineyard Foundation, Inc. dba Vineyard Family House

Project: Caring for Families in Crisis

Project: Rally Resource Room powered by IMPACT100

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Pace Center for Girls, Inc.

Project: Girls Going Places

Project: Hope Squad Peer-to-Peer Suicide

Prevention for Schools

