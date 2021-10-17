IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida announces grant recipients

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area announced this year’s grant recipients Oct. 17 in Pensacola. 

These non profit organizations will receive $101,820 each, according to a news release from the IMAPCT 100 Pensacola Bay Area.

The recipients for each category are:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

  • Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc.
    Project: PUMP UP THE VOLUME:
    Building Confidence with Reliable Sound Equipment
  • Pensacola Lighthouse Association, Inc.
    dba Pensacola Lighthouse & Museum
    Project: Shining Light on Buried History

EDUCATION

  • Escambia County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, Inc.
    Project: Pensacola High School Innovation Center Revitalization
  • United Methodist Children’s Home
    dba Embrace Florida Kids
    Project: A Higher Education Home:  Wrap-around Support for Vulnerable Youth for Collegiate Success

ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION

  • The Arc Gateway, Inc.    
    Project: The Arc Gateway SHRED WORKS
  • Bream Fishermen Association, Inc. and PYC Satori Foundation, Inc.
    Project: Taking the Coast to the Kids – Improving our Waterways through Science and Recreation

FAMILY

  • Martha’s Vineyard Foundation, Inc. dba Vineyard Family House
    Project: Caring for Families in Crisis
  • Rally Foundation, Inc.
    Project: Rally Resource Room powered by IMPACT100

HEALTH & WELLNESS

  • Pace Center for Girls, Inc.
    Project: Girls Going Places
  • United for a Good Cause, Inc.
    Project: Hope Squad Peer-to-Peer Suicide
    Prevention for Schools
  • United Service Organization, Inc.                                                                                                                    Project: Pop-Up USO

If you would like to learn more about upcoming non profit organization events, click here.

If you would like to become a member of IMPACT 100, click here for the organization’s meet and mingle schedule.

