IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida announces grant recipients

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area announced this year’s grant recipients Oct. 17 in Pensacola.
These non profit organizations will receive $101,820 each, according to a news release from the IMAPCT 100 Pensacola Bay Area.
The recipients for each category are:
ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY
- Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc.
Project: PUMP UP THE VOLUME:
Building Confidence with Reliable Sound Equipment
- Pensacola Lighthouse Association, Inc.
dba Pensacola Lighthouse & Museum
Project: Shining Light on Buried History
EDUCATION
- Escambia County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence, Inc.
Project: Pensacola High School Innovation Center Revitalization
- United Methodist Children’s Home
dba Embrace Florida Kids
Project: A Higher Education Home: Wrap-around Support for Vulnerable Youth for Collegiate Success
ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION
- The Arc Gateway, Inc.
Project: The Arc Gateway SHRED WORKS
- Bream Fishermen Association, Inc. and PYC Satori Foundation, Inc.
Project: Taking the Coast to the Kids – Improving our Waterways through Science and Recreation
FAMILY
- Martha’s Vineyard Foundation, Inc. dba Vineyard Family House
Project: Caring for Families in Crisis
- Rally Foundation, Inc.
Project: Rally Resource Room powered by IMPACT100
HEALTH & WELLNESS
- Pace Center for Girls, Inc.
Project: Girls Going Places
- United for a Good Cause, Inc.
Project: Hope Squad Peer-to-Peer Suicide
Prevention for Schools
- United Service Organization, Inc. Project: Pop-Up USO
