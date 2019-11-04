IMPACT 100 of Northwest FL awards $508,000 to local nonprofits

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Impact 100 of Northwest Florida is awarding $508,000 to five local non-profits. Each non-profit will receive a $101,600 grant.

The grant recipients were selected from the following five categories: Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Family, and Health & Recreation. Since its conception in 2012, IMPACT 100 Northwest Florida has awarded $2.7 million to nonprofits in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

The following grant recipients will be awarded $101,600 each to be used towards the betterment of their cause:

• Arts and Culture Recipient – Muscogee Nation of Florida, Inc.

Project: Muscogee Nation of Florida Agri-Tourism Initiative

• Education Recipient – AMIKids Emerald Coast

Project: Vocational Training for At-Risk Youth

• Environment Recipient –Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance (CBA)

Project: Building a Better Bay: Improving Water Quality Through Community-Led Restoration

• Family Recipient – A Bed 4 Me Foundation

Project: Big Impact on Big Dreams

• Health and Recreation Recipient – Destin Harvest, Inc.

Project: Fortify Food Rescue

The mission of Impact 100 of Northwest Florida, Inc. is to provide financial support to nonprofit organizations in Northwest Florida by empowering women as philanthropists, by bridging the geographic areas of the region, and by leveraging the talents of women to be a positive force for good in local communities.