IMPACT 100 awards grant to fund programs at Pensacola High School

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Public Schools foundation received a $101,820 grant from IMPACT 100 in Pensacola.

The foundation was awarded Oct. 17 after IMPACT 100 decided to award them in the Education category.

The money will be used to fund the Pensacola High School Innovation Center Revitalization project, according to a news release from the Escambia County School District.

The project will be used to create the following programs for Pensacola high school:

Tutoring an hour before school, and two hours after school

Evening and weekend parent involvement programs focused on topics such as college applications and social and emotional development

Student collaboration on projects and online gaming and coding with tools like Minecraft

Students will also have access to supplies like markers, glue and scissors, according to the release.

The project is estimated to impact 1,4000 students, families and siblings in an area where there is no community center for students after school, according to the release.