Ice Flyer match will be first ticketed event in months for Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ice Flyer Hockey fans from all around the area will be heading to the Pensacola Bay Center for their game opener Wednesday night.

This will be the first ticketed event in 9 months. With the ongoing pandemic, it will be a little different to try to keep fans, staff, and players as safe as possible.

The GM of the Pensacola Bay Center Cyndee Pennington says, “As long as people stay healthy and follow all the protocols the events will be able to happen.”

Some of the protocols they want to remind fans attending include:

Always practice social distancing.

Utilize their hand sanitizer stations throughout the arena.

Face coverings are required and must be worn while you are walking around.

Even when you are seated with your group they ask to social distance from other fans and encourage you to still wear your mask unless you are eating or drinking.

They ask people attending to return to your seats before eating and drinking instead of in the commons area. They can hold about 3,200 people and have sold about 2,000 tickets so far.

Even with the changes, Pennington says they still want everyone to have a great time and enjoy the game. Fans on Facebook have expressed their excitement and are looking forward to it.

Pennington adds there will be a few surprises for people who show up for the game as well.

“Tonight’s even more special. We have a brand new video board that we are going to reveal.”

The game kicks off at 7:05 p.m. and they will be playing the Birmingham Bulls. They will have five hockey games at the arena throughout January. The center’s next scheduled concert is Toby Mac in February.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES: