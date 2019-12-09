‘I took some rounds, saved some people in the process’: NAS Pensacola shooting victim speaks out from hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola shooting victim Ryan Blackwell posted a video to Facebook Sunday, expressing his appreciation of the support and love he has received from the community.

Blackwell was shot when a gunman opened fire in a classroom at NAS Pensacola on Dec. 6, killing three sailors and injuring eight others.

“I’m doing well and I appreciate your support, your love, everyone coming to visit and their prayers,” Blackwell said. “I expect to make a full recovery in a matter of time. I’m thankful to be here. I took some rounds and saved some people in the process … I’m still trying to piece everything together. Keep sending your prayers and I’m gonna keep fighting.”

Posted by Ryan Joseph on Sunday, December 8, 2019

LATEST STORIES: