‘I forgive you’: Owner reacts to having over $10,000 of supplies stolen from new rehab center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The “There is Hope” Rehabilitation Center opened less than two months ago for the Pensacola community, helping anyone and everyone with the current obstacles they are facing at no cost at all.

Over the weekend they were robbed of over $10,000 worth of their merchandise and supplies. However, it’s not stopping them from moving forward.

Founder of There is Hope Rehabilitation Center Caleb Houston says, “It’s very unfortunate but what I took from it all is we must glory in tribulation… in it God is working it out for the good.”

It’s an unlikely attitude you wouldn’t think someone who spent countless months and hours starting a new center which was robbed thousands of dollars worth of appliances, construction tools, and other supplies stolen would have.

“Rejoice in the good you got to be able to rejoice in the bad,” Houston says.

He was frustrated at first but tells WKRG News 5 right after finding out the upsetting news, he was hit with a sign from God.

Family members from a former person he had helped battle addiction spoke with him, changing his frustration into hope.

“Before he passed away his mother his sister and his best friend told me he had gave his life to Christ,”says Houston. “He became sober as a result of following what we were doing and that in itself really brought to me an understanding that it’s really more than just material things.”

Houston does have an idea on who committed the crime and is working with authorities to find out more answers.

However, despite everything, he only offers kind words to them.

“We’ve all fallen short, we’ve all made mistakes but at the end of the day. I forgive you,” Houston says. “And if they ever want to come and apologize or talk i am open to that and be willing to offer assistance.”

They are always welcoming help and volunteers as they continue to grow their rehabilitation center for the community..

For more information contact Caleb Houston at (850) 525- 9447.