‘I did what I had to do to control her’: Crestview man charged with sexual assault

A Crestview man is being held without bond in the Okaloosa County Jail after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged him yesterday with multiple domestic-violence related felonies – including assault with intent to commit a felony, battery, aggravated battery, and sexual assault.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail after he was charged with multiple domestic violence-related felonies by the sheriff’s office.

A victim said that on the morning of Dec. 23, Anthony Roca, 37, sexually battered her, punched her in the head and face, kicked her, and pulled her around by the hair. Roca is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.

“I did what I had to do to control her,” said Roca.

OCSO says Roca is being held without bond for:

Assault with intent to commit a felony

Battery

Aggravated battery

Sexual Assault

Kidnapping

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the victim had suffered from significant injuries.