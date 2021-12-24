‘I did what I had to do to control her’: Crestview man charged with sexual assault

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail after he was charged with multiple domestic violence-related felonies by the sheriff’s office.
A victim said that on the morning of Dec. 23, Anthony Roca, 37, sexually battered her, punched her in the head and face, kicked her, and pulled her around by the hair. Roca is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.
“I did what I had to do to control her,” said Roca.
OCSO says Roca is being held without bond for:
- Assault with intent to commit a felony
- Battery
- Aggravated battery
- Sexual Assault
- Kidnapping
- Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the victim had suffered from significant injuries.