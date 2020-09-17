I-10, Escambia Bay Bridge reopened

(WKRG) -- Here is a list of all the locally imposed curfews after Hurricane Sally:

SPANISH FORT: The City Council of the City of Spanish Fort has imposed a curfew in the corporate limits of the City of Spanish Fort, Alabama. The curfew shall be from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., beginning on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, and shall continue thereafter until lifted. In the event that the curfew is no longer needed, in the discretion of the Mayor, after consultation with the Chief of Police, the Mayor is hereby granted the authority to lift the curfew.