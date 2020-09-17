I-10, Escambia Bay Bridge reopened

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Interstate 10, Escambia Bay Bridge has reopened according to Sgt. Ronald Livingston with Florida Highway Patrol.
The bridge closed yesterday due to high winds from Hurricane Sally.
The Three Mile Bridge, Garcon Point Bridge and the Navarre Causeway are still closed at this time.
