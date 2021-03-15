Hurricane Sally homeowners still see no help from insurance companies for damages

The aftermath of Hurricane Sally is still causing problems for many residents across Escambia County.

Six months after the destructive hurricane homeowners clam insurance companies have not been responding or are under reporting the cost of what it would take to fix any damages.

WKRG spoke with a public adjuster who says its time for insurance companies to step up and help these people in need.

Bulletproof Public Adjuster and Owner Michael Bowman says, he has had none stop clients coming in and they continue increase.

Bowman says, “The insurance is just dragging it out and it’s just very upsetting to me.

He shared many pictures with WKRG. Adding one of his clients said their insurance company estimated damages to be about $40,000 and after his estimate he says it should have been about $130,000.

The client has been living in their historic home with mold and buckled flooring since Hurricane Sally hit and claims their insurance company has been trying to replace their damages with much cheaper materials.

“Just across the board we pick up a claim for the clients damages and they are just under their deductible. It’s just too much of a coincidence when a clients deductible is $5-thousand and the damages are $4,998,” says Bowman.

This is one of the many clients who have reported not seeing any response from their insurance company’s and some having damages worth up to $500,000.

With the lack of response, man power, and unwillingness to negotiate from insurance companies, Bowman’s had about a third of his clients resort to attorneys.

“We have 400 plus clients who have reached out to our business because they can’t get the claim done,” says Bowman. “Then we try to work to get the claimed resolved and then it ends up with an attorney and we don’t want to hire an attorney.”

Bowman adds while he’s grateful for his increasing business he would rather see his clients get the help they deserve at this point.