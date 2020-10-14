Hurricane Sally debris reused as Halloween decorations

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —With all the debris and items left behind by Hurricane Sally, a woman was inspired to make use of this through Halloween decorations.

As one can see in the images below, Stacy Phillips used these elements to recreate a large spider and its web.

Talk about making the best out of the worse.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories