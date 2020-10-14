Hurricane Sally debris reused as Halloween decorations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —With all the debris and items left behind by Hurricane Sally, a woman was inspired to make use of this through Halloween decorations.
As one can see in the images below, Stacy Phillips used these elements to recreate a large spider and its web.
Talk about making the best out of the worse.
