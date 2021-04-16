Hurricane Recovery Expo happening in Pensacola Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Because of the mass number of residents being scammed, HBCU Adventures is holding a Hurricane Recovery Expo from noon to 5 p.m. on April 17 at Cordova Mall.

Residents who attend will find peace in knowing that the companies participating have been vetted. Those who are currently dealing with the headache of their claims can also come out to speak with the law firms that will be attending for some clarity with their situation.

This expo helped thousands of residents in Panama City after Hurricane Michael, and now, HBCU Adventures is hoping to help just as many affected by Hurricane Sally.