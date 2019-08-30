Hurricane Dorian interrupts Silver Airways service

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Silver Airways will not be operating Monday, Sept. 2, or Tuesday, Sept. 3 because of Hurricane Dorian, which will impact travelers flying Silver Airways at Pensacola International Airport. The airline expects to resume normal operations Wednesday, Sept. 4.

At this time, Pensacola International Airport does not anticipate any closures, but staff is continuing to monitor Hurricane Dorian for any potential changes in the storm’s track. Updates will be provided as needed on the Pensacola International Airport Facebook and website at flypensacola.com.

Travelers should check with their respective airlines for potential flight cancellations or schedule changes.

To view flight information at Pensacola International Airport, visit flypensacola.com.