Hurlburt Field Special Tactics Airman dies during training in Idaho

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — An airman based at Hurlburt Field has died from injuries he sustained while performing mountain rescue techniques in Boise, Idaho.

Tech. Sgt. Peter Kraines, 33, a 24th Special Operations Wing special tactics pararescueman, passed away Tuesday.

Kraines enlisted in the United States Air Force in March 2011. After finishing the two-year pararescue training program, he was assigned to Moody Air Force Base in Georgia then Fort Bragg in North Carolina before coming to Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County.

The incident is under investigation.