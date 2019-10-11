Hurlburt Field Special Tactics Airman dies during training in Idaho

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — An airman based at Hurlburt Field has died from injuries he sustained while performing mountain rescue techniques in Boise, Idaho.

Tech. Sgt. Peter Kraines, 33, a 24th Special Operations Wing special tactics pararescueman, passed away Tuesday.

Kraines enlisted in the United States Air Force in March 2011. After finishing the two-year pararescue training program, he was assigned to Moody Air Force Base in Georgia then Fort Bragg in North Carolina before coming to Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories