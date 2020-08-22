Hurlburt Field preps for possible hurricane impact

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials at an Air Force base in Okaloosa County are getting ready for a possible hurricane. According to a news release, personnel at Hurlburt Field initiated “Hurricane Condition 5” at 6 Saturday morning.

Base officials initiated Hurricane Condition 5 at 06:00 a.m. this morning to prepare for the possible arrival of tropical storm or hurricane force winds Tuesday Aug. 25, 2020, based on the current forecast for Tropical Storm Laura located north of Lesser Antilles near the Caribbean Sea.
Hurricane Condition 5 is a level of warning used by the U.S. Air Force to assist commanders in
preparing their units for storm response actions. Hurlburt Field leadership has not made the decision to evacuate aircraft or personnel, but are postured to do so pending updates to the weather forecast. All military and Department of Defense civilian members assigned to Hurlburt Field are advised to stay in contact with their Unit Control Centers and to monitor local radio and television weather reports. Normal duty hours are in effect. In the event of an emergency, the Emergency Family Assistance Center’s toll-free number (1- 877-571-7209) and services will be available to base populace after “ALL CLEAR” is declared.–Hurlburt Field News Release

