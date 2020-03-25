Hurlburt Field declares public health emergency

Unedited press release

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – Hurlburt Field officials have elevated the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Level to Charlie and have declared a public health emergency for the installation.

The elevation to Charlie is part of the ongoing response to COVID-19 concerns.

“The COVID-19 situation is very dynamic,” said Col. Mike Conley, commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing. “Given the current situation, escalating the Health Protection Condition to Charlie is a logical next step to maintaining the health of our force, our families and our mission readiness. I’m talking daily with my counterparts around the panhandle, and while we each face slightly different problem sets, we’re very much tackling this issue as a team.”

HPCON Charlie indicates a substantial disease threat and is employed due to a local epidemic outbreak of a disease, imminent spread of such a disease to the local area, and/or a wide area of contamination that requires special avoidance procedures.

In conjunction with elevating to HPCON Charlie, Col Conley has declared a public health emergency on base after close consultation with military public health officials. This directive provides military officials greater flexibility and resources to prepare for, respond to and recover from COVID-19 impacts while also maintaining operational readiness. This designation authorizes the installation commander to implement emergency health powers, such as authorizing restrictions on movement, limiting base access, using facilities, materials, or services to assist an emergency response and direct medical testing, similar to emergency declarations made by state or local government officials.

“These measures will allow Hurlburt Field to proactively prepare for and manage a unified response to the conditions caused by COVID-19 with our military partners at Eglin AFB and the local community,” said Col. Conley. “They are intended to keep Hurlburt Field in line with the steps already taken by local government officials.”

The increased health protection levels will impact many of the facilities and functions on base. Personnel and residents should expect on-base facilities to decrease activities or reduce hours of operation as conditions warrant. Additional information about reduced activities will be published via official Hurlburt Field social media platforms and the base website:

Hurlburt Field Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/HurlburtFieldOfficial/

1 st SOW Commander Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/1.SOW.Commander/

SOW Commander Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/1.SOW.Commander/ Air Force Connect App on mobile devices, and link to 1 st Special Operations Wing (See “COVID-19”, and “News” has RSS feed with latest updates)

Special Operations Wing (See “COVID-19”, and “News” has RSS feed with latest updates) Hurlburt Website (https://www.hurlburt.af.mil/)

Hurlburt Field Twitter (@Hurlburt_Field)

Hurlburt Field Instagram (hurlburtfield)

Additionally, all members of Team Hurlburt are encouraged to consult with their unit leadership for specific mission-essential clarification with regarding to manning.

Questions can be directed to 1sow.wpa1@us.af.mil or 850-884-6988.

