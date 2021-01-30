Hundreds turn out for Milton Mardi Gras Parade

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds came out Saturday night for the Milton Mardi Gras Parade.

The parade, hosted by the Krewe of Airship Pirates, started at 5 p.m. and featured dozens of floats and parade participants.

Most Mardi Gras parades along the Gulf Coast have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were efforts to halt or cancel the Milton parade, but the Milton City Council decided to move forward with it.

The parade started with city employees throwing out masks and encouraging residents to “mask up.”

The parade lasted about 30 minutes. Many were thrilled Mardi Gras was being celebrated in Santa Rosa County.

