Hundreds attend Destin Mac and Cheese Festival

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people showed up to Destin Commons Sunday with one goal: devour some delicious macaroni and cheese.

The 2nd Annual Destin Mac and Cheese festival drew hundreds of mac and cheese fanatics.

The festival is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. More than a dozen cooking teams from around the Emerald Coast showed up and cooked — stating it was “all for the kids.”

“That’s what we’re here for,” said 790 on the Gulf’s Jeremy Johnson.

Johnson’s version of mac and cheese included filet mignon and Monterey Jack cheese.

Jackacuda’s Seafood and Sushi restaurant was also represented at the mac and cheese festival.

It served shrimp mac and cheese made with a heavy cream as its base for a bechamel sauce, cream cheese, fried garlic chips, smoked bacon and green onions.

Fudpucker’s restaurant served mac and cheese with non-traditional panini noodles. The noodles are topped with a smoked Gouda and beer sauce, extra Gouda cheese, scallions and the best part — sweet homemade bacon jam.

“It hits all the points you want in mac and cheese,” said Fudpucker’s executive chef Pierce Malone. “It’s amazing.”

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

Shervin Rassa, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, said in an interview Friday the event helps sustain the organization.

“(The event) helps us fulfill our mission of impacting young people to reach their full potential as responsible, caring citizens of our country,” he said.

Carlton Carter, 16, served as a volunteer for the Boys & Girls Clubs on Sunday.

“I just love helping the community and showing how much I love Florida,” Carter said. “I love helping kids and just being a part of this community.”

