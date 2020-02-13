Human smuggler who escaped custody, caught on I-10 in Okaloosa Co. sentenced

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office says a human smuggler from Hondurus is sentenced to 46 months in prison after he was caught on I-10 last year.

Edwin Tercero was arrested following a traffic stop in February 2019 during “Operation Stonegarden.” OCSO says five people in the car with Tercero were in the county illegally at the time.





Tercero had previously been arrested by USBP in May 2018 in Gulfport, Mississippi on suspicion of alien smuggling and illegal activity. He had escaped after assaulting the Border Patrol officer.

“I commend the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Offices of the United States Attorneys in Florida and Mississippi for working alongside the U.S. Border Patrol to remove a violent, repeat-offender, illegal alien from the streets. This person took advantage of the recent humanitarian crisis along our nation’s Southwest Border to smuggle human beings for profit, but his conviction is a stark reminder that what happens along our borders affects communities throughout our Nation. Those who choose to partake in this illegal activity will be arrested.” New Orleans Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino

Tercero was sentenced to 24 months in connection with the 2018 case. The 46-month sentence will run consecutively.

