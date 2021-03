MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation in Milton after skeletal remains were found on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

The sheriff’s office says human remains were found in the woods of Sandy Forrest Road. SRCSO said a person called 911 after locating “what appeared to be skeletal remains.”

The Medical Examiners Office will conduct their investigation on identifying the remains.