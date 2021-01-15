How would you spend a Mega Millions jackpot? Prize soars to $750 million ahead of Friday drawing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The winning numbers for the Mega Millions Jackpot will be drawn Friday.

Without a winner claiming the prize after Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot has soared to $750 million. The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $640 million.

WKRG New’s 5 Mobile Journalist Daniel Smithson asked residents in downtown Pensacola what they would do if they won big tonight.

“First of all, I’d share it with my family right after I got up off the floor from having a heart attack,” joked Jackie Scrimpshire, adding she’d also take some vacations and give back to her community.

Butch Putt said he’d give at least 10 percent back to his church if he won.

“Oh, I’ll be walking around making a lot of people’s life easy,” Putt said. “That would thrill me.”

Laura Nardo said she’d pay off hers and others’ student loans.

“I would pay off my student loan debt and as many people as possible because that’s a huge struggle for many.”

Hear from more residents in the video above. The Mega Millions jackpot numbers will be announced Friday at 10 p.m. Odds to win the jackpot sit at one and 302.5 million.