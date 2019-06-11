Housekeeper accused of exploiting terminally ill man and his disabled wife

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman in Okaloosa County is accused of exploiting a couple for thousands of dollars.

Deputies say 45-year-old Elissa Pedersen applied for credit cards in the couple’s name and then used them to buy things.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the couple she allegedly stole from is an 80-year-old man with a terminal illness and his disabled 75-year-old wife.

Pederson is also accused of stealing items from the couple and then pawning them.

Among the items that Pedersen is accused of taking were the husband’s wedding ring and a custom-designed wedding pendant. The pendant was melted down, and the ring has not been recovered.

On top of what Pedersen allegedly took, the couple was paying her $400 a week for her housekeeping services.

Pedersen surrendered to deputies on Monday, June 10. She’s facing charges that include exploitation of elderly persons, fraudulent use of credit cards, and criminal use of personal identification information.