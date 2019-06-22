House fire on Lillian Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue is on scene of a house fire located on Highway 98/Lillian Highway near Trout Road.
The fire department says they have the fire under control.
No word on if anyone was injured in the fire.
