House fire on Lillian Highway

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-fire-engine-fire-truck-resized_36976981_ver1.0_640_360_1525311117417.jpg

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue is on scene of a house fire located on Highway 98/Lillian Highway near Trout Road.

The fire department says they have the fire under control.

No word on if anyone was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes