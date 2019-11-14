House fire on 6th Avenue in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a house on N. 6th Avenue near St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church in Pensacola.

News 5 saw flames coming from the small brick home when we arrived on scene around 2:15 p.m.

Firefighters appear to have prevented the flames from spreading to the church, which is right next door.

A woman inside the house got out safely. Two people have been displaced from the home but they are getting help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LATEST POSTS: