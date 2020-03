OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Offices says a sex offender living in Mary Esther has been charged with failing to register an email address he was using on a gaming system.

While looking into a case, an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigator contacted 49-year old Ronnie Kershaw at his place of employment, and he admitted he used his game systems to search for and look at child sexual abuse material.