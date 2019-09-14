UPDATE: One dead in Pensacola house fire

UPDATE (10:05 p.m.) — Pensacola Fire Chief Ginny Cranor says one person died in the house fire on Ditmar Street. Cranor says an elderly female died, but one adult male survived.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Fire crews responded to a house fire on Ditmar Street near Davis Highway Friday night. Four fire engines and several police responded to the fire.

According to the Pensacola Assistant Fire Chief, there was at least one person inside the home, possibly two. Only one person left the home.

Witnesses say the fire could be seen from Davis Highway.

The State Fire Marshal is on their way to investigate the cause of the fire and to find out if anyone is deceased inside the home.

This is a developing story.