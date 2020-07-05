UPDATE: House fire confirmed on Perdido Street, Escambia County, no injuries

UPDATE (7/5/2020 1:27 PM) — When crews arrived on scene, the house had visible smoke and flames from the attic and second floor. No injuries have been reported and the State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the call.

ORIGINAL STORY

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County fire department has confirmed crews are responding to a house fire on Perdido Street in Escambia County.

News 5 will update you as more information becomes available.

