UPDATE: House fire confirmed on Perdido Street, Escambia County, no injuries

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (7/5/2020 1:27 PM) — When crews arrived on scene, the house had visible smoke and flames from the attic and second floor. No injuries have been reported and the State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the call.

ORIGINAL STORY
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County fire department has confirmed crews are responding to a house fire on Perdido Street in Escambia County.

News 5 will update you as more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories