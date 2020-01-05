Hotel clerk shoots person after fight at Escambia County hotel

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a hotel clerk shot a person accused of “disturbing rooms” after a fight.
It happened at the Quality Inn on Warrington Road at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday. The person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson says the incident could possibly fall under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.
