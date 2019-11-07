Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom in Pensacola closing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A popular pizza restaurant in downtown Pensacola, Hopjacks, is closing.

The restaurant announced the closing on their Facebook page, saying, “the story of Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom is coming to an end” on New Year’s Eve this year.

The restaurant says Hopjacks first opened in 2008 with a mission in mind.

” This wild ride was only made possible by the amazing and diverse people of Pensacola, who we cannot thank enough. Our vision was what we called “tattoos and ties.” In other words, we set out to create a special place where lawyers, bikers, soccer moms, and everyone in-between could come and have a great time, get a bite to eat, and find their new favorite beer. “

Hopjacks says the “reunion begins now” and will continue until New Year’s Eve with an “absolute burner of a party.”