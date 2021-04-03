Homes saved from encroaching fire in Okaloosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County has issued a rabies alert for Pace area. The alert is in response to a report of a positive test result for rabies in a raccoon on April 2, 2021. The rabies alert will be in effect for the next 60 days.

An animal with rabies may appear sick or lethargic, have problems swallowing, or drool orsalivate excessively. A wild animal may appear tamer than usual and some animals may haveno visible symptoms.