OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a close call for a handful of homeowners in Okaloosa County following a fire. According to a post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, in their words “multiple homes were saved from a fast-moving wildfire which originated on the Eglin Reservation. Five families were evacuated for a short period of time while the firefighters fought the flames which were encroaching on their homes.” The images in this story are from the OCSO.
Homes saved from encroaching fire in Okaloosa County
by: WKRG Staff