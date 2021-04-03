Homes saved from encroaching fire in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a close call for a handful of homeowners in Okaloosa County following a fire. According to a post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, in their words “multiple homes were saved from a fast-moving wildfire which originated on the Eglin Reservation. Five families were evacuated for a short period of time while the firefighters fought the flames which were encroaching on their homes.” The images in this story are from the OCSO.

