Homeless man charged with attempted murder in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident early Saturday morning. 63-year-old Cecil Pulliam is being held without bond in the Escambia County Jail. A Pensacola Police spokesperson said the victim stabbed in the 1300 Block of North Hayne Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Pulliam was booked into jail just before 3 Saturday morning. The jail log indicates this is the first time he’s been booked into the Escambia County Jail and lists his address as “homeless.” Details on what led up to the incident have not been released.