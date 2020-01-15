Homeless man accused of setting woman’s truck on fire, charged with attempted murder

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man has been arrested after he allegedly set a woman’s truck on fire while she was in it parked outside a U-Haul self-storage facility on Mobile Highway.

Lee Edward Yohn is charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson.

On New Year’s Day just after 3 p.m., a woman pulled up to U-Haul at 4921 Mobile Highway and was walking to the building looking for a door to go into before realizing she was at the wrong location. She said she walked to the side of the building and Yohn walked up to her asking for money and she said she didn’t have any and she walked back to her truck.

Investigators say Yohn got upset screaming at the woman. While she was in her truck, Yohn allegedly poured a liquid on the hood and driver side and set the truck on fire.

The victim, who serves in the Navy, got out safely crawling through the fire and falling to the ground.

It caused about $20,000 in damage to her Toyota Tundra.

Investigators say Yohn left clothes behind and a cell phone. He was seen on surveillance video earlier that day wearing the same clothes that were left at the scene.

Yohn is in the Escambia County Jail on a $235,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES: